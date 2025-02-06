Antea Group Announces Tracy Taszarek As New Executive Director of the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

Antea Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Taszarek as the new Executive Director of the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC). Tracy succeeds Peylina Chu, who is retiring from Antea Group after a distinguished career.

HPRC, convened and facilitated by Antea Group, is a private technical consortium of industry peers across the manufacturing, healthcare, and recycling industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products and packaging within healthcare. Founded in 2010, and made up of globally recognized members, HPRC engages in pioneering projects designed to help boost plastics recycling efforts in clinical settings of hospitals.

Peylina has served as the Executive Director of HPRC since its early days in 2010. Under her leadership, the organization has grown from a group of seven members to more than 30, successfully bringing together stakeholders from across the healthcare plastics value chain.

In addition to her leadership of HPRC, Peylina has had a distinguished career at Antea Group. With over 25 years of experience, she has made a lasting impact on the business community, advancing efforts in climate change, occupational health and safety, and resource management. She played a pivotal role in Antea Group's growth and success, culminating in her position as Senior Vice President.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with and learn from so many HPRC members over the past 14 years. I am so proud of the work that has been completed to date, and I'm excited to see how this group continues to drive change in the industry," shared Peylina. "I look forward to the great achievements that are yet to come under Tracy's leadership!"

Tracy Taszarek, a Senior Consultant with Antea Group, brings over 10 years of experience managing Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) programs for diverse teams in office, manufacturing, and field-based environments. Her background in medical equipment manufacturing gives her valuable insight into the healthcare industry, which has been instrumental in her contributions to HPRC.

"I am very excited to step into the role of Executive Director for this incredible organization!" shared Tracy. "I'm eager to continue building strong partnerships across the healthcare plastics recycling industry and look forward to working with HPRC members to continue to drive impactful improvements."

Congratulations to Peylina on her well-deserved retirement and to Tracy as she steps into the Executive Director role!

About Antea Group

Antea Group USA is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. For over two decades, we have been catalyzing the power of collection action through our work with the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable, Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council and Data Center Safety Council.

About HPRC

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics; a study of sorting technologies and potential integration with healthcare plastics waste streams; development of streamlined sustainability procurement criteria for plastic medical packaging and devices; and design of a regional recycling pilot program in the Houston market intended to serve as a blueprint for other regions.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire