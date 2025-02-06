QuSecure's QuProtect Showcased Cutting-Edge Quantum-Resilient Cybersecurity Solutions for Global Leaders Last Month

QuSecure, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced its inclusion in the inaugural World Economic Forum (WEF) Quantum Application Hub, which debuted at the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last month. The hub provided a platform for attendees to explore real-world quantum applications, including QuSecure's advanced post-quantum cryptography solutions. This milestone underscores QuSecure's leadership in quantum-resilient cybersecurity and its role in shaping the future of secure digital infrastructure.

The WEF Quantum Application Hub allows world leaders, policymakers, and industry executives to experience the revolutionary impact of quantum technologies firsthand. As quantum computing evolves, the urgency to implement quantum-safe encryption has become critical. QuSecure's inclusion highlights its commitment to securing global communications and data against emerging quantum threats.

"We were honored to be part of the inaugural WEF Quantum Application Hub and to have demonstrated crypto-agility to the global leaders at Davos," said Rebecca Krauthamer, CEO of QuSecure. "It's a privilege to collaborate with visionary leaders like Arunima Sarkar and Shreyash Ramesh on this impactful initiative, providing hands-on insight into the real-world possibilities of quantum technology and bringing its impact beyond theory and into reality for global leaders."

Through the QuSecure Experience Protection application, visitors can explore industry-specific scenarios demonstrating how quantum computing affects networks today, particularly encryption for data in transit. They can step into the role of a network administrator, executing cryptographic agility with a few clicks and experiencing next-generation cryptography in real time.

For more information on the WEF Quantum Application Hub and QuSecure's contributions, visit the Quantum Applications Hub

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity, protecting enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide a seamless transition to quantum resiliency across organizations. The company's QuProtect solution is the industry's first PQC software-defined crypto-agility platform, enabling network administrators to upgrade encryption effortlessly. Contact QuSecure to learn more about its deployments in banking, finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT, data centers, and U.S. government agencies. Investor-backed, the company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.qusecure.com

