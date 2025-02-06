Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose Announces Tata Consultancy Services and Newman's Own Inc. To Join Board of Directors

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose®(CECP) has appointed two leading CEOs to join the Board of Directors: Amit Bajaj, President, North America, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and David Best, President & CEO, Newman's Own Inc.

"CEOs today recognize the critical link contributing to the bottom line and corporate purpose-whether they are driving global innovations, attracting the best talent in challenging times, or enhancing the well-being of their employees," said Amit Bajaj, President, North America, Tata Consultancy Services. "To maximize this impact, companies benefit from a partner that truly understands the value of purpose. For over 25 years, CECP has stood alongside CEOs in advancing responsible business practices. As a new member of CECP's Board of Directors, I'm excited to contribute to this mission-driven organization committed to fostering meaningful change."

Amit is a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in the technology and consulting sectors, having held multiple leadership positions across North America, Europe and Asia. With a personal and professional commitment to bettering society, Amit has championed TCS programs such as goIT (go Innovate Together) and TCS' Ignite My Future that help young people embrace technology. In addition, his passion for running, health and wellness has driven TCS' sponsorship of high-profile running events, such as the TCS New York City Marathon.

CECP is the only business counsel and network dedicated to driving measurable returns on purpose. The organization promotes responsible purpose-driven business as it increases customer loyalty, builds employee engagement, improves brand trust, attracts top talent, connects with strategic investors, and contributes to the bottom line. More than 200 of the world's leading companies seek to improve their return on purpose through access to CECP's insights and benchmarking.

Since its founding in 1999, CECP has developed the gold-standard for companies to achieve a return on purpose by providing affiliated companies with tangible frameworks, data, strategies, and goal setting. CECP advises its companies through custom benchmarking and flagship publications such as Giving in Numbers, the largest and most historical data set on corporate community investment trends, in partnership with more than 600 multi- billion-dollar companies. The organization is regularly quoted by top-tier publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, FORTUNE, Financial Times, Reuters, Time Magazine, Chronicle of Philanthropy, and more as a go-to source on corporate purpose. Its annual events--the CECP Summit and CECP Board of Boards--are counted among the few that CEOs and other corporate leaders attend each year to obtain insights on key trends and network with their peers. CECP has grown to a movement of more than 200 of the world's largest companies that represent $9.6 trillion in revenues, $37 billion in total community investment, and $21 trillion in assets under management.

"Over the past 25 years, since our mutual founder Paul Newman and a group of visionary CEOs founded CECP, the network has been instrumental in helping businesses across various sectors recognize the deep connection between purpose-driven initiatives and sustainable business value," said David Best, President & CEO, Newman's Own Inc. "By providing groundbreaking research, unparalleled benchmarking tools, and hosting influential gatherings, CECP empowers top corporate leaders to exchange ideas, provide support, and drive meaningful societal impact."

David Best is a dedicated leader with extensive experience in the consumer goods and food industries, having previously held senior roles at major organizations like General Mills and Unilever. Known for his strong commitment to purpose-driven business, David has been instrumental in advancing Newman's Own mission of donating 100% of profits to charity, supporting children and families in need.

"We draw constant inspiration from our Board of Directors to explore ways to align long-term business success with meaningful social impact," said Daryl Brewster, CEO of CECP. "With their outstanding leadership, practical experience, and deep expertise, our new directors will guide companies in uncovering their purpose and crafting strategic approaches that drive value for their businesses, employees, communities, and the world at large."

The board members will join the current Board of Directors, which includes:

Kelly Grier , Co-Chair; Retired US Chair and Managing Partner (CEO) of Ernst & Young LLP, EY

William McNabb III , Co-Chair; Former Chairman and CEO, Vanguard

Douglas R. Conant, Founder and CEO, Conant Leadership; Former CEO, Campbell Soup Company; former Chairman, Avon Products

Calvin Butler , President and CEO, Exelon Corporation

Theodore Dysart, Vice Chairman , Russell Reynolds Associates

Richard Edelman , President & CEO, Edelman

Jessica Foster , President, RHR International LLP

Megan Myungwon Lee , Chairwoman & CEO, Panasonic Corporation of North America

John Wood , Vice Chair, Heidrick & Struggles

Sara Armbruster , CEO, Steelcase Inc.

Alex Gorsky , Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Mauricio Gutierrez , Former President & CEO, NRG

Alan G Hassenfeld , Chairman, Executive Committee Hasbro, Inc.

Fran Horowitz, CEO, Abercrombie & Fitch Co

Barbara Humpton , CEO, Siemens USA

Shelly Lazarus, Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather

James White, Former Chairman, President, and CEO, Jamba Juice

CECP's Board of Directors also includes the following Directors Emeriti:

Co-Founders Peter Malkin, Chairman Emeritus, Empire State Realty Trust Paul Newman, Actor and Philanthropist, (January 26, 1925 - September 26, 2008)

Kenneth T. Derr , Former Chairman & CEO, Chevron Corporation (August 4, 1936- July 12, 2024)

Henrietta Fore , Executive Director, United Nations Children's Fund

Surya Kant, Former Chairman, TCS North America

Harold McGraw , III, Chairman Emeritus, S&P Global

Marilyn Carlson Nelson , Former Chairman and CEO, Carlson Holdings, Inc.

David Rockefeller, Former Chairman & CEO, Chase Manhattan Corporation (June 12, 1915 - March 20, 2017)

Michael I. Roth , Former Executive Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group

Paul Volcker, Former Chairman, Federal Reserve (September 5, 1927- December 8, 2019)

Sanford Weill , Chairman Emeritus, Citigroup, Inc.

John C. Whitehead, Former Co-Chair, Goldman, Sachs, & Co., Former Deputy Secretary of State (April 2, 1922 - February 7, 2017)

CECP also works with a group of CECP Ambassadors, which includes:

Mitch Barns , Former CEO, Nielsen

Thomas J. DeRosa , Former CEO & Director, Welltower Inc.

Lynne Doughtie , Former Chairman & CEO, KPMG

Tony Earley , Executive Chairman, PG&E

Vince Forlenza, Former Chairman, President & CEO, BD

Bill Goodwynn , CEO, Discovery Education

Ralph Izzo , Chairman of the Board, PSEG

Hubert Joly , Former Chair & CEO, Best Buy

David Kenny , CEO, Nielsen Holdings

Phillipe Krakowsky , CEO, Interpublic Group

Duncan L. Niederauer, Former CEO, NYSE

Stuart Parker , Former CEO, USAA

Penny Pennington , Managing Partner, Edward Jones

Christiana Riley , Regional Head of North America, Santander

John Veihmeyer , Former Chairman & CEO, KPMG

Robert Wolf , Former CEO, UBS

Mark Weinberger, Former Chairman & CEO, EY

