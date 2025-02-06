Kiwibot Appoints J. Kim Fennell, Former Uber Head of Business Development, as Chief Business Officer to Propel Industry Leadership

Silicon Valley Veteran, Proven CEO and Trusted Board Leader Brings Expertise and Connections to Support Kiwibot in Forging Major Commercial Agreements and Go-to-Market Partnerships

Kiwibot , a leader in autonomous robotic solutions, today announced the appointment of J. Kim Fennell as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). Previously a Kiwibot investor and Advisory Board Member since 2020, Kim will spearhead strategic partnerships, cultivate key commercial relationships, drive corporate development, and boost revenue growth.

Kim Fennell



Kim brings valuable skills from working at some of Silicon Valley's most innovative companies. He's the former Head of Business Development US & Canada and Global Technology Partnerships at Uber and a Corporate VP at Lucent Technologies. He was a CEO for 16 years at companies including deCarta, Pinnacle Systems, and StorageWay, leading many of them to acquisitions and other successful outcomes. He also has 21 years of Board experience in organizations like Ritchie Bros, Bird Construction, and The C100.

The executive team at Kiwibot has expanded with the addition of a Chief Business Officer, reflecting the company's transition from a startup mindset to a mature integrated robotics organization.

The new CBO will be instrumental in navigating potential mergers and acquisitions, managing client discussions, and leading partnership opportunities with major delivery market players and investors. With this expanded leadership, Kiwibot will expedite the consolidation of new partnerships in sectors like healthcare and global platform operators, solidifying its position as the leading autonomous robotic solution.

Alongside helping secure large commercial contracts in delivery and advertising, Kim will lend his expertise to optimize the sales team's effectiveness, provide strategic counsel to the executive team, and play a key role in investor relations by participating in the roadshow for investor presentations.

"Kiwibot is at a critical inflection point. We're experiencing tremendous growth and are actively pursuing strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions that will solidify our position as a leader in the rapidly evolving autonomous robots market," said Kiwibot CEO Felipe Chávez Cortés . "This new CBO role is essential to capitalize on these opportunities. Kim is exactly who we've been looking for - a seasoned executive who can navigate complex negotiations with current partners like GrubHub, Sodexo, and Salesforce and forge new alliances that will expand our reach and accelerate our growth."

"I'm tremendously excited to be joining the Kiwibot team in a more active leadership role," expressed Kim. "For a long time, I've been impressed by the company's execution and progress, especially over the past year. I believe my experience in business development, sales, and strategic partnerships can be a beneficial addition at this point, and I look forward to making a significant impact as a member of the leadership team."

About Kiwibot

Kiwibot is a pioneer in autonomous robotic solutions, renowned for its sidewalk delivery robots that operate with full autonomy, efficiency, and precision. The company leads the last-mile robotic delivery business on U.S. college campuses. Its robots are designed to navigate both closed and complex urban environments, providing fast and reliable automation services. Its latest acquisition of adtech company Nickelytics marks the beginning of its expansion toward mobile advertising.

