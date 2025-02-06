JCDecaux Top Media acquires High Traffic Media in Panama

Paris, February 6th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its majority-owned subsidiary JCDecaux Top Media has acquired High Traffic Media, a key player in outdoor advertising in Panama (population: 4.4 million).

Created in 2007 by Juan Raul Perez, the Panamanian company High Traffic Media has a large portfolio of analogue and digital billboard assets in the capital city and operates in the Panama City Metro as well as in the country's largest shopping malls, including Multiplaza Panamá, one of the most modern and busiest in the region.

JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company in Latin America, particularly in Central America, established itself in Panama in 2013 with the acquisition of Eumex and saw its presence there strengthened in 2016 with the merger of its activities with Top Media. The acquisition of High Traffic Media will allow JCDecaux, which has its regional headquarters in the country, to complete its portfolio of assets, offering advertisers comprehensive outdoor advertising solutions.

By integrating High Traffic Media, JCDecaux is strengthening its foothold in a currently highly fragmented advertising market, including in retail media, which is experiencing significant growth, opening up new opportunities for advertisers particularly in terms of DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home). They will benefit from a range of increasingly effective and targeted communication solutions based on premium locations in street furniture, billboards, transport and retail (more than 5,000 advertising panels in total). Advertisers will benefit from an outdoor advertising offer allowing them to reach their audiences on all their trips and at every stage of their journey.

With a population of more than 50 million inhabitants, Central America has proven to be a dynamic market thanks to its unique geographical position, high mobility indices and advertising investments estimated to be over US$2.5 billion. In this context, outdoor advertising is growing steadily in the region thanks to its digital transformation and responsible commitments.

Juan Raul Perez, Founder and CEO of High Traffic Media, said: "Since its inception, High Traffic Media has been at the forefront of innovation in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry in Panama. Starting with the first-ever Digital OOH LED screen in Latin America, our company has grown into a leading player in Panama's OOH market, thanks to the enduring support and trust of strategic partners like Grupo Roble, Metro de Panamá, TownCenter, AltaPlaza, our many landlords for LEDs and others. Together, we have built relationships based on mutual trust and shared success, enabling our growth and achievements. Our team, comprised of some of the most professional and experienced members in the local industry, has been pivotal in securing a strong and stable market position through more than 15 years of dedicated service, innovation and exceptional customer care. We extend our deepest gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees for their commitment over the years. We look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive under this new leadership team, with the support of JCDecaux, thanks to its strong product and service culture for the benefit of its customers."

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to acquire High Traffic Media and to strengthen our position in Panama, where we will build on the strong performance of our two companies to offer advertisers diversified national coverage, unrivalled visibility and ever more relevant and innovative solutions to build their communication plans. This acquisition of High Traffic Media, a very well managed company with a strong leadership and high-quality teams, driven by entrepreneurial values that we are very pleased to welcome to JCDecaux, is based on a shared ambition to bring the best solutions to all stakeholders: cities, transport companies, airports, retail media, advertisers and their communication agencies. This acquisition is another significant milestone in our development in Central America. We remain committed to delivering a premium quality, high impact and sustainable media offering thanks to high value-added products and services that will mark our difference in this dynamic advertising market that offers many opportunities."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a) - H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m (a)

- H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a)Adjusted revenue

