Koninklijke KPN N.V.: ACM approves creation of new TowerCo by KPN and ABP

Today, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has approved the creation of a new tower company (TowerCo). This approval follows the June 05, 2024 announcement that KPN and Dutch pension fund ABP signed an agreement to create this new company.

The transaction is expected to close shortly after this regulatory clearance, at which time KPN will provide an update on the financial impact of the transaction.

