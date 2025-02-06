Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) ("NetCents" or the "Company") announces the unexpected passing of its founder, Clayton Moore, and the appointment of Jason Dukowski as President. The Company extends its heartfelt condolences to Clayton's family, friends, and all who were touched by his life and work.

The entire team at NetCents is united in honouring Clayton's legacy and celebrating the profound impact he had on the Company and the broader industry," stated Jason Dukowski, President of NetCents. "His vision, dedication, and innovative spirit will continue to inspire us as we reflect on his tremendous contributions."

The leadership team at NetCents is currently assessing the Company's position and exploring the next steps for its future. In collaboration with employees, partners, and stakeholders, the focus is on ensuring operational continuity while carefully evaluating the best course of action moving forward. NetCents' management will communicate further updates as the situation develops and as decisions regarding the Company's future are made.

The Company also confirms that Ms. Jenn Lowther resigned as President and from the Board on January 22, 2024. Jenn's contributions to the organization are appreciated, and the team wishes her success in her future endeavours.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, expectations of the Company and management regarding future of the company and results of operations.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Factors and assumptions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goal.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

