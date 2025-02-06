Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's Hudson Expands Footprint at Omaha's Eppley Airfield



06.02.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and food & beverage player, has announced today announced a new contract through subsidiary Hudson with the Omaha Airport Authority to significantly expand its footprint at Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) in the United States. Beginning in 2027, Hudson will open nine new retail stores and dining outlets spanning nearly 1,300 m2 in the airport's new terminal-an increase of more than 800 m2 over its current presence. The expanded concessions will feature: Starbucks and three Hudson travel convenience stores-two of which integrate Omaha's own Scooter's Coffee

An iPorte store showcasing top tech brands like Apple, Beats, and Bose, allowing travelers to test products on-site

Locally inspired outlets, including: Uniquely Omaha , spotlighting over 90 local artisans, including Made in Omaha , Local Makers Collective , and Four Sisters Boutique . 50th Street Market , inspired by the city's historic Dundee neighbourhood, offering products from Smoking Gun Jerky to Lulubee Artisan Chocolates . Blackstone Supply , named after Omaha's Blackstone District, featuring local goods, and a branch of the indie bookstore The Bookworm . Pitch Pizzeria , serving highlights from the local restaurant's high street menu and offering a full bar

Every new Hudson space will incorporate local architectural influences and host community-focused events, such as "Meet the Maker" pop-ups, that bring Omaha's creative energy directly to travelers.



"We are tremendously proud to join Omaha Airport Authority in transforming Eppley Airfield into the best airport in the Midwest," said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. "Our expanded partnership will introduce new retail and dining options that truly enhance the passenger experience while celebrating Omaha's unique culture. We look forward to this expanded partnership together to usher in the future of Eppley Airfield."



Currently, Hudson operates four Hudson travel convenience stores and a Hudson Booksellers in OMA's existing terminal. The new outlets will open alongside the airport's new terminal beginning in 2027. Hudson's pre-security store with Scooter's Coffee will be operated jointly with local Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner Kracky McGee's Snack Shack (dba of GPMM, Inc.). Watches, jewelry, and accessories will be managed in partnership with ACDBE partner Rubio Enterprises, LLC. For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



End of Media Release

