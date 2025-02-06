Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and food & beverage player, has announced today announced a new contract through subsidiary Hudson with the Omaha Airport Authority to significantly expand its footprint at Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) in the United States. Beginning in 2027, Hudson will open nine new retail stores and dining outlets spanning nearly 1,300 m2 in the airport's new terminal-an increase of more than 800 m2 over its current presence.
The expanded concessions will feature:
Every new Hudson space will incorporate local architectural influences and host community-focused events, such as "Meet the Maker" pop-ups, that bring Omaha's creative energy directly to travelers.
