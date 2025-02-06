Unipart Group LTD: Unipart strengthens Executive Leadership Team

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, is pleased to announce role changes in its Executive Leadership Team.

Jim Hartshorne joined Unipart in April 2024 as Managing Director, Automotive, bringing with him extensive supply chain experience. He has been appointed to the newly-created role of Managing Director, Commercial. He previously held roles including CEO UK & Ireland at business services provider Paragon and Managing Director Retail and Consumer at DHL Supply Chain. In this new role, Jim will lead the business development and customer engagement strategy across Unipart's sectors, with a focus on taking Unipart's full range of capabilities to the market to provide solutions for new and existing customers. He will also lead growing Unipart's Consultancy capability.

Carol Rose-Burke has been appointed Managing Director, Manufacturing. Carol joined Unipart in 1994 and has been one of the UK's most forthright advocates for the manufacturing and engineering industries. Carol has led Unipart's Manufacturing capability development to support the automotive sector's transition to electrification. In her new role, Carol will continue to extend Unipart's advanced manufacturing capabilities to a broader range of sectors as customers strive to make their supply chains more resilient and sustainable.

Neil McNicholas,Managing Director, Unipart Rail has decided to retire. Neil joined Unipart in 2021 and has played a key role in developing its offer for customers in the Rail and Public Transport sector. Neil will leave the business in February, and as a result has stepped down from his role as a Director of The Railway Industry Association.

Dr David McGorman has been appointed Managing Director, Technology. David joined Unipart through its acquisition of Instrumentel in 2017, of which he was a founding member and Managing Director. In his new role, he will continue to lead Unipart's technology and performance improvement capability offering to Unipart's sectors, while leading Unipart's Rail and Public Transport sector. David has been working with this sector for many years to implement solutions that help the rail sector's assets become safer, and more efficient, saving time, carbon and cost through condition-based maintenance.

Richard Gifford joined Unipart in 2024 as IT Director and he has been appointed to the Executive Leadership Team. Richard has more than 25 years' experience in IT and digitising operations, and brought with him extensive experience across logistics, supply chain, construction and manufacturing.

Darren Leigh, Chief Executive of Unipart, said: "I'm delighted to announce the roles of Jim, Carol, David and Richard within the Unipart Executive Leadership Team.

"They offer the expertise and breadth of experience we need to achieve our ambition to be the driving force behind efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chains for customers across our seven sectors. Unipart has a broad range of capabilities that can benefit new and existing customers throughout their supply chains, and I'm confident we have the senior leadership team in place to lead our people to deliver this and grow our offer to the market.

"I'd like to thank Neil McNicholas for his leadership and commitment in his time with Unipart. He has played a key role in growing our breadth of supply chain solutions for the rail sector, and I wish him all the best for his retirement."