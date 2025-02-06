Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Launches a Geometallurgical Flake Characterization Study at Lac Knife to Advance Mining Efficiency and Sustainability Goals

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX.V:FMS)(OTCQX:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a flake characterization study at its Lac Knife graphite deposit in northern Quebec. The study, conducted by IOS Géosciences out of Saguenay, Quebec, is the first step in Focus's strategy towards maximizing its resource value in the event of exploitation at its Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca projects.

As a technology-driven company, Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is committed to leveraging the latest available technologies to enhance resource extraction and maximize the value of its potential products by adapting the mining operation to fulfill the diverse needs of the various niches of the graphite market, ensuring that its mining and processing methods are at the cutting edge of innovation. This initiative aligns with Focus's commitment to responsible mining practices, complementing its green anode purification process and reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable graphite production.

Understanding the Flake Characterization Study

The flake characterization study employs cutting-edge imaging techniques to analyze the distribution, size, and purity of graphite flakes directly from drill core and to integrate such information into the resource model. The study focuses on:

High-Resolution Optical Imaging and Image Processing: Core cuttings are mapped for in-situ distribution of jumbo, large, medium, and small graphite flakes to enable incorporation of estimated flake value in individual resource block models, informing selective mining strategies.

Advanced Analytical Tools: The study utilizes the ARTSection automated correlative microscopy platform developed by IOS Geosciences, integrating different types of images including circular polarization, phase contrast, and back-scattered electron images. These images are segmented using AI-based algorithms to individualize flakes and provide textural quantification through routine, low-cost analyses.

Flake Size Calibration: A series of grinding and beneficiation tests are being conducted. Concentrates will be analyzed for Carbon Content and Purity through Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA) to refine downstream processing approaches.

Environmental Characterization: The study will identify the abundance and textures of environmentally deleterious minerals, and tests will be conducted for sulfide recovery. By targeting high-purity zones and avoiding unnecessary disruption of non-graphitic material, the company aims to reduce waste and minimize its environmental footprint.

Pilot-Scale Testing: Preliminary extractions will validate the feasibility of processing high-purity graphite at an industrial scale, ensuring optimized yield and efficiency.

Strategic Benefits of the Study

Improve the accuracy of the block model, enabling lower cut-off grades.

Enhance efficiency of graphite extraction and processing, reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Strengthen Focus Graphite Advanced Materials' position as a provider of premium, high-grade graphite tailored for niche applications such as energy storage, aerospace, and defense.

Support sustainable resource development and responsible stewardship of high-purity flake graphite.

Demonstrate the Company's commitment to technological advancements in mineral exploration and processing.

Executive Commentary

Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite Advanced Materials, emphasized the importance of the study in advancing the company's sustainability goals and technological leadership as well as creating mining flexibility:

"Our flake characterization study is a critical component of Focus's commitment to responsible mining, efficiency, and innovation. By applying the latest mineralogical analysis technologies, we can optimize extraction while reducing environmental impact, ensuring our resources are utilized to their fullest potential. This knowledge will help Focus should it decide to initially operate a smaller-scale mining operation where it can fulfill smaller off-takes or orders and mine efficiently to meet the orders based on flake size needs for various applications. This flexibility allows for a potentially smaller initial footprint, enabling the Company to maintain strong margins should it choose to start slow and scale up as demand increases."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's plans to advance its Lac Knife and Tétépisca projects through permitting, resource development, and commercialization efforts; the anticipated completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Tétépisca; the potential for Lac Knife to become a key supplier of high-purity flake graphite; the Company's ability to secure off-take agreements and strategic partnerships; the anticipated performance and scalability of the Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology; the expected benefits of its environmentally friendly purification process; and the Company's positioning as a key player in securing North American critical mineral supply chains.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals on anticipated timelines, the successful execution of exploration and development programs, the viability and scalability of its proprietary graphite processing technologies, the ability to attract commercial partners, and the continuation of favorable market conditions for graphite demand in energy storage, electric vehicles, and other advanced industrial applications.

Although forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to permitting and regulatory approvals; delays or challenges in the exploration, development, or commercialization of the Company's projects and technologies; changes in graphite market demand and pricing; technological and operational challenges in scaling up proprietary processing technologies; financing risks; and the general risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX have not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

