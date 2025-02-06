Anzeige
06.02.2025 19:18 Uhr
Estimating Edge: The EDGE Announces New Concrete Estimating Software

Finanznachrichten News

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Estimating Edge, the provider of the leading takeoff and estimating software, The EDGE® Estimator, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new concrete estimating software.

Designed specifically for commercial concrete contractors, this advanced tool lets users create estimates that reflect their jobs with items, assemblies and units of measurement specifically associated with concrete projects.

Dave Chapman, Sales Director for Estimating Edge, is excited for this new module to open up a new market for The EDGE, providing concrete contractors with an estimating and takeoff solution tailored specifically to their trade.

"We aren't a generic software program, we create and update our system with specific tradespeople in mind," Chapman said. "Contractors can now use the concrete module to quickly and effectively bid on concrete jobs. I'm excited to see all the different projects The EDGE can now be used on."

Key features of the new concrete trade assembly include:

  • Vendor Quote: Electronically request, compare and import concrete pricing via a secure portal.

  • Intuitive Measurements: Capture project dimensions directly from blueprints for precise concrete volume calculations.

  • Smart Labor® Technology: Adjust concrete labor rates dynamically based on task complexity for accurate estimates.

  • Proposal Writer: Automatically pull bid data into custom proposals for faster bidding

With cloud-based capabilities and support from a responsive team of industry experts, The EDGE's new concrete estimating software is a transformative solution for estimators seeking to save time and improve their accuracy on concrete jobs! It's now available so please visit https://estimatingedge.com/construction/concrete/ to learn more.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
800-246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



