Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Venture Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire TicketBash.com

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRNL) has announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Grand Concierge LLC, d/b/a TicketBash.com. Founded in 2016 by industry veteran Vincent Grieco, TicketBash.com is an emerging technological leader in the live event ticket market. Greenlite intends to create a standalone division for TicketBash.com. This strategic acquisition aims to establish GRNL as a technological leader in the $36 billion and growing live event ticket market and help TicketBash.com scale its business while at the same time reducing its operational costs.

GRNL's highly successful developmental experience with voice recognition, AI-driven bots, peer-to-peer algorithms, and transactional AI is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling TicketBash.com to new heights in both revenue and profitability. Greenlite's AI development team believes that the TicketBash platforms will soon be able to deliver the most efficient, up-to-the-second pricing and availability in the industry with virtually no human input or interaction required.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to leveraging advanced AI technologies to revolutionize the transactional marketplace while expanding our revenue streams and profit potential," said Rafael Groswirt, CEO of Greenlite Ventures, Inc. "We are excited to collaborate with the visionary team at TicketBash.com and believe that this partnership will transform the live event ticketing experience for consumers."

"We're thrilled to announce the signing of this Letter of Intent, marking the beginning of a game-changing partnership. This milestone reflects a bold shared vision, which we believe will unlock limitless opportunities for growth, innovation, and leadership in the ticketing marketplace," said Vincent Grieco, CEO of TicketBash. He continued, "Together, we're positioned to redefine the industry, capture new markets, and deliver significant value to our customers, partners, and shareholders. The future has never looked brighter, and we can't wait to bring this vision to life!"

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRNL) is dedicated to developing transformative software and AI solutions across various industries. Greenlite Ventures is at the forefront of technological innovation, creating numerous merger and acquisition opportunities that can further drive growth and value for its stakeholders.

About TicketBash.com

TicketBash.com, founded in 2016, is a technology-driven ticketing company leveraging AI-powered tools to provide real-time ticket pricing and seat availability. With an experienced leadership team and partnerships with renowned technology providers like SVAM International, TicketBash.com is poised to disrupt the event ticketing industry and achieve significant growth in the years ahead.

Website: https://www.greenliteventures.com

Website: https://www.ticketbash.com

Contact Information

Jeff Deforrest

Communications Director

ir@greenliteventures.com

954 288 4725

SOURCE: Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

