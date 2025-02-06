Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - The future of luxury swimwear is here. Sera Swimwear , a pioneering new brand, is launching its first community fundraising round on Wefunder, inviting supporters everywhere to be part of a movement that redefines elegance, confidence, and inclusivity in fashion. Designed exclusively for women sizes 12- 30, Sera Swimwear offers stylish, high-quality swim and resort wear.

Sara Simmons, Founder of Sera Swimwear

In recent months, the fashion industry has been reckoning with a troubling shift as the inclusivity movement appears to be shrinking. Recent reports have highlighted how mature plus-size models are creating their own spaces as mainstream runways continue to exclude them, while industry analyses point to a broader regression in body inclusivity. Amid this concerning trend, Sera Swimwear is launching to reaffirm that luxury and style are for everybody. "Sera Swimwear is creating more than just beautifully crafted pieces-it's building a space where luxury and inclusivity thrive together," said Sara Simmons, CEO & Founder of Sera Swimwear. "For too long, plus-size women have been an afterthought in luxury fashion. Sera Swimwear is changing that narrative with a brand that celebrates the plus size body with sophistication, impeccable fit, and timeless style."

Empowering Women Through Fashion

Luxury retailers have historically overlooked the plus-size market, treating it as an afterthought rather than a space for true innovation. Sera Swimwear is here to change that. The Company's designs blend style, performance, and fit excellence, ensuring that plus-size women feel both powerful and effortlessly chic-whether lounging poolside or walking into a five-star resort.

"The fact that plus-size women represent 67% of the market (Source: Credence Research 2024), and recent data suggests that only 10% of swimwear caters to them. Sera Swimwear is creating a movement to redefine luxury plus-size fashion."

Sera Swimwear is launching to bring high-quality plus-size swimwear to market.

Sera Swimwear's inaugural collection will feature premium fabrics, proprietary design, and impeccable craftsmanship, setting a new standard in the industry. This is more than a brand launch - it's a movement designed to uplift and empower plus-size women everywhere.

Sera Swimwear's first funding round is now live on Wefunder. Learn more at wefunder.com/seraswimwear .

Stay tuned for updates as the brand approaches its January 2026 launch. To learn more, visit www.seraswimwear.com and follow the Company on TikTok and Instagram at @seraswimandresort.

About Sera Swimwear

Sera Swimwear delivers luxurious, expertly crafted swim and resort wear exclusively for plus- size women, combining premium design with an exceptional digital shopping experience. The brand aims to redefine the swimwear and ready-to-wear shopping experience for plus-size women through a blend of elegance, expertise, and innovation. Positioned at the intersection of resort, lifestyle, and experiential retail, Sera Swimwear is committed to leading the industry with a focus on environmental responsibility.

