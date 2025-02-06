West Malling, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Amtivo Group, a global leader in certification services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of US-based certification body, Audit3. This strategic move, completed in December 2024, marks another milestone in Amtivo's expansion in North America.







Amtivo Group Expands North American Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Audit3

Audit3 is a highly respected certification body known for its customer-first approach and commitment to quality. With shared values and a dedication to excellence, Audit3 is the perfect fit for Amtivo's growing North American operations. The acquisition brings valued clients across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, further strengthening Amtivo's global footprint.

Audit3 holds ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accreditation for certifications to ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), as well as ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems), complementing Amtivo's existing certification offerings.

Scott Bagley, President of Audit3, commented, "This partnership with Amtivo Group represents an exciting new chapter for our business. By joining forces with a global organization that shares our commitment to excellence, we can offer our clients enhanced services while providing our team with new opportunities for growth and development."

Scott will be supporting Amtivo Group with the transition and helping to further expand Amtivo's service offering across North America.

Mike Tims, Amtivo Group CEO notes, "We are delighted to welcome Audit3 to Amtivo Group. Their deep expertise, strong industry reputation, and commitment to quality make them a natural fit for our expanding North American operations. This acquisition allows us to enhance our certification services, support more businesses in achieving excellence, and further strengthen our global impact."

This acquisition reinforces Amtivo Group's commitment to global growth, quality excellence, and client success. With an expanding presence in North America, Amtivo continues to provide businesses with the highest standards of certification and compliance solutions.

About Audit3

Audit3 is dedicated to delivering high-value certification services that empower businesses to achieve growth, profitability, and success. Operating with a strong values-driven approach, they aim to integrate the needs of their customers with the expertise of their team. Audit3's mission is to add value, support business potential, and drive success through trusted certification solutions.

https://audit3.com/

About Amtivo Group

Amtivo helps build high-performing, sustainable organizations that deliver for their customers, employees, investors, and the societies in which they operate. This is achieved through the provision of accredited certification, training, and technology-enabled services. Amtivo specialises in management system certification covering quality, energy and the environment, business continuity, security, health and safety, and information security.

https://amtivo.com/group/

Amtivo Group is a registered company (Company No. 11135335)

