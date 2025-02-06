Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - The Tech We Want is excited to announce the third annual THE LIGHT HOUSE event, scheduled for March 8-9, 2025, at The Belmont in Austin, Texas.





The Light House 2025 Event Announcement (Graphics credit: JLorne Studio)

Over two days filled with inspiring talks, immersive activations, and invigorating entertainment, THE LIGHT HOUSE is a wayfinding point for those seeking to discover new ideas and solutions to champion in our collective responsible tech future.

The convening is designed to bring together a coalition of funders, tech leaders, and workers co-creating an alternative tech ecosystem built on inclusivity, mutualism, sustainability, accountability, and responsible innovation.

The Tech We Want is a platform and network for those who want to embed responsible tech values in emerging tech. Working with our champions at Omidyar Network, Siegel Family Endowment, Stanford d.school, and Black Innovation Alliance, THE LIGHT HOUSE offers a vision of a tech ecosystem that maximizes collective good and minimizes harm, where humans are the protagonists in shaping our shared technological future.

Event Highlights:

Day 1 (March 8) : Attendees will engage in talks about coalition building and strategizing with funders to build resilience, and meet with funders, tech leaders, and innovators at the heart of tech. In parallel, the d.school Public House, hosted in our lounge, invites attendees to create visions of the future, build their emerging technology skills, tackle design challenges, and design pathways for taking action at home.

Day 2 (March 9) : Sponsored by Omidyar Network, the focus will shift to collectively examining our relationship with tech and emphasizing the intentional choices that will help bend the arc of the digital revolution toward shared power, prosperity, and possibility.

Panel topics include "Reimagining Work, Purpose, and Solidarity in the Age of AI" and "Rewiring Relationships: Navigating Connection in a Tech-Mediated World." After the panels, viral comedian Austin Nasso will join us for a set and fireside chat on Comedy as a Force for Social Change.

Lights Out! Party (March 9): The event will conclude with a closing party at The Belmont, featuring music, karaoke, and opportunities for attendees to connect and celebrate their shared commitment to responsible tech innovation.

THE LIGHT HOUSE is free to attend, with no badges required. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and colleagues who share a passion for responsible technology.

For more information and to register, please visit: THE LIGHT HOUSE 2025.





Photo credit: Chloe Jackman Photography

About The Tech We Want

The Tech We Want is dedicated to building a new tech ecosystem by centering, amplifying, and shifting power to leaders, advocates, and entrepreneurs working toward a future where everyone thrives. Through collaboration and innovation, the organization supports experimentation and funding of new cultural and economic infrastructures that prioritize inclusivity, sustainability, and responsible innovation.

Press Inquiries

The Tech We Want

https://thetechwewant.com

Roberto Drilea

thetechwewant@gmail.com

1991 Broadway St

Suite 200

Redwood City

CA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239938

SOURCE: The Tech We Want