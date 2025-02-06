Kipling School in Mexico City joins Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools

Nord Anglia's presence in Mexico grows with the addition of a new school in Mexico City

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that the prestigious Kipling School in Mexico City has joined its global family of schools.

Nord Anglia now has four leading schools in Mexico, with Kipling School joining Eton School and Greengates School in Mexico City, and San Roberto International School in Monterrey.

Along with its fellow Nord Anglia schools, Kipling School is highly regarded in Mexico. The school's campuses-Kipling Satélite, Kipling Satélite Preschool, and Kipling Esmeralda-are situated in Mexico City's most desirable locations.

Renowned for its bilingual provision, Kipling School educates over 2,500 students and offers the Mexican national curriculum as well as the International Baccalaureate, integrating both English and Spanish instruction.

Kipling School is recognised for its rigorous academic programmes, with students regularly accepted into the world's top 100 universities. These include Harvard, MIT, Georgetown University and top-ranking universities in Mexico such as the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico, Universidad Iberoamericana, Universidad Anáhuac, and Universidad Panamericana.

Located in the municipality of Ciudad Satélite in Naucalpan, Kipling Satélite opened in 1963 with a preschool offering and has since expanded into a through school teaching from Pre-K (age 3) to Grade 12 (age 18). Satélite features outside sports fields, breakout areas, libraries, technology suites, basketball courts, science labs, an artificial football pitch, and an indoor gymnasium. Kipling SatélitePreschool includes outdoor play areas, a dance studio, and music studio.

Kipling Esmeralda, which opened in 2008, is located in the city's northwest valley, 'Zona Esmeralda', in the municipality of Atizapán. It has outdoor play and breakout areas, technology suites, science labs, basketball courts, artificial football pitches, outdoor hard courts, and padel courts across its extensive campus.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "We are delighted that Kipling School has chosen to join our global family, and we look forward to welcoming our new students, their families, and our new teaching and school support colleagues. Kipling School has a well-earned reputation for high-quality teaching and outstanding academic results."

Cecilia De La Vega, Principal of Kipling Satélite, said: "We are very excited to be joining Nord Anglia Education and making the most of all the benefits this will bring to our international school community. Becoming part of the world's largest schools organisation will open new doors for our students and teachers as part of the Nord Anglia family."

Kipling School's 2,500+ students will join over 90,000 Nord Anglia students worldwide, with access to world-class learning opportunities through the international schools organisation's collaborations with UNICEF, The Juilliard School, MIT, and IMG Academy. Students will also have access to Nord Anglia's Global Campus, a technology-enabled learning platform connecting them to thousands of their peers worldwide.

Teachers and students will further benefit from Nord Anglia's pioneering global research into metacognition, which helps students discover how they learn best and how to adapt their thinking styles to thrive in different situations. Nord Anglia's research is being conducted in collaboration with Boston College while also working with Project Zero, a research centre at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, on teacher-focused metacognition studies.

Other exclusive experiences around the world include global expeditions to Nord Anglia's dedicated facilities in Tanzania and Switzerland, as well as its regional sporting and performing arts events.

Kipling School's 200 teachers and support colleagues will also benefit from becoming part of Nord Anglia's community of 18,000+ colleagues, with opportunities to collaborate and share best practice globally through Nord Anglia University. Access to Nord Anglia University supports professional development through thousands of courses, bespoke leadership programmes, and other unique professional learning opportunities including the Executive Master's Degree in International Education from King's College London, only available for Nord Anglia colleagues.

