Donnerstag, 06.02.2025
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007
Tradegate
06.02.25
19:59 Uhr
93,30 Euro
+5,22
+5,93 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2025 20:38 Uhr
71 Leser
Saint-Gobain Video Series: empowHERed: Julie Chau, Worcester, MA

Finanznachrichten News

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Across North America, women at Saint-Gobain take the lead in Making The World A Better Home. They are manufacturers, innovators, scientists, engineers, and executives, all playing a vital role in shaping our industry.

In this video, meet Julie Chau, Facilities Engineer and Maintenance Supervisor, who never thought she'd embark on a manufacturing career. Watch as she takes us through her inspiring journey and shows us that anything is possible!

Saint-Gobain is an industry leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 145 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available. You'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from a wide range of businesses, cultures, and experiences.

About empowHERed

Saint-Gobain North America's empowHERed series features the women in manufacturing of Saint-Gobain North America. Whether they work in product innovation, engineering, on the product line, or in development, they are making an impact in manufacturing. Discover your career at Saint-Gobain North America.

Watch the full empowHERed video series on YouTube.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
