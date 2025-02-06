Diné Development Corporation: DDC Announces Leadership to Accelerate Growth in Environmental and Professional Service Divisions

Diné Development Corporation (DDC),?a Navajo Nation-owned IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider, announces key leadership changes within its Environmental and Professional Services division.

Allan Stoddard and Brian Worrilow Leadership Announcement



Brian Worrilow joins the family of companies as President of DDC 4C and BRIC, two subsidiaries that deliver environmental and professional services to a range of federal, state, and Tribal government clients. Worrilow succeeds Allan Stoddard, who transitions to the newly established role of DDC Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Environmental and Professional Services.

As part of DDC's strategic leadership realignment, Stoddard joins the Corporate Leadership Team to advance the growth of the environmental and professional services market. In his new role, Worrilow will oversee operations of DDC 4C and BRIC, with a focus on enhancing business performance and fostering contract expansion.

"As we position DDC for elevated growth, Allan and Brian will serve as critical catalysts in shaping DDC's future for our Environmental and Professional Services Division," stated Dan Riggs, DDC Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. "Their expertise will be instrumental in delivering value to our clients while continuing to build on a reputation of excellence. We are excited for the transformative impacts they will have on our organization."

Worrilow joins DDC from PERIKIN Enterprises, where he served as Director of Professional Services, overseeing a diverse portfolio encompassing programmatic, technical, and environmental services. He was instrumental in developing high-performing teams, driving business development efforts, and implementing growth strategies that expanded contract backlogs and market share. "I am honored to join the DDC family as President of DDC 4C and BRIC," said Worrilow. "Allan and team have positioned the companies exceptionally within the market, and I am eager to build on his efforts to further advance our mission."

Stoddard has been with DDC for eight years, serving as Director of Operations before being appointed to President of DDC 4C and BRIC in 2019. During his tenure, Stoddard has played a pivotal role in building DDC's environmental capabilities and growing its client portfolio. In his new role, Stoddard will direct strategies to expand market footprint, build trusted partnerships, and drive revenue growth. "I am proud of the success that we have achieved and confident that Brian will continue to lead DDC 4C and BRIC to new heights," commented Stoddard. "In my new role, I look forward to focusing on strategic growth and enabling DDC to continue its delivery of exceptional services for our clients and stakeholders."

