Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) today announced January 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



January 2025 December 2024 January 2024 Volume 11,704,905,256 11,889,867,199 10,177,922,146 Value $286,626,242,040 $293,372,588,752 $222,420,078,291 Transactions 23,229,397 20,701,916 20,033,674







Daily Averages





Volume 532.0 million 609.7 million 462.6 million Value $13,028.5 million $15,044.7 million $10,110.0 million Transactions 1,055,882 1,061,037 910,622

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 11,704,905,256 10,177,922,146 +15.0 Value $286,626,242,040 $222,420,078,291 +28.9 Transactions 23,229,397 20,033,674 +16.0







Daily Averages





Volume 532.0 million 462.6 million +15.0 Value $13,028.5 million $10,110.0 million +28.9 Transactions 1,055,882 910,622 +16.0

Toronto Stock Exchange



January 2025 December 2024 January 2024 Volume 7,261,631,489 7,708,838,580 6,406,200,909 Value $263,188,159,649 $274,446,030,031 $206,341,996,304 Transactions 20,223,009 18,142,502 17,562,735 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 25,533.10 24,727.94 21,021.88







Daily Averages





Volume 330.1 million 395.3 million 291.2 million Value $11,963.1 million $14,074.2 million $9,379.2 million Transactions 919,228 930,385 798,306

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 7,261,631,489 6,406,200,909 +13.4 Value $263,188,159,649 $206,341,996,304 +27.5 Transactions 20,223,009 17,562,735 +15.2







Daily Averages





Volume 330.1 million 291.2 million +13.4 Value $11,963.1 million $9,379.2 million +27.5 Transactions 919,228 798,306 +15.1

TSX Venture Exchange *



January 2025 December 2024 January 2024 Volume 3,176,667,761 3,051,837,733 2,693,678,060 Value $1,549,461,480 $1,308,464,098 $1,131,818,001 Transactions 820,969 697,660 685,965 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 623.75 597.84 550.36







Daily Averages





Volume 144.4 million 156.5 million 122.4 million Value $70.4 million $67.1 million $51.4 million Transactions 37,317 35,777 31,180

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 3,176,667,761 2,693,678,060 +17.9 Value $1,549,461,480 $1,131,818,001 +36.9 Transactions 820,969 685,965 +19.7







Daily Averages





Volume 144.4 million 122.4 million +17.9 Value $70.4 million $51.4 million +36.9 Transactions 37,317 31,180 +19.7

TSX Alpha Exchange



January 2025 December 2024 January 2024 Volume 1,240,186,241 1,105,572,371 1,075,655,999 Value $21,061,043,766 $16,871,957,031 $14,879,936,631 Transactions 2,110,334 1,790,296 1,772,754







Daily Averages





Volume 56.4 million 56.7 million 48.9 million Value $957.3 million $865.2 million $676.4 million Transactions 95,924 91,810 80,580

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 1,240,186,241 1,075,655,999 +15.3 Value $21,061,043,766 $14,879,936,631 +41.5 Transactions 2,110,334 1,772,754 +19.0







Daily Averages





Volume 56.4 million 48.9 million +15.3 Value $957.3 million $676.4 million +41.5 Transactions 95,924 80,580 +19.0

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **



January 2025 December 2024 January 2024 Volume 26,419,765 23,618,515 2,387,178 Value $827,577,145 $746,137,592 $66,327,355 Transactions 75,085 71,458 12,220







Daily Averages





Volume 1.2 million 1.2 million 0.1 million Value $37.6 million $38.3 million $3.0 million Transactions 3,413 3,665 555

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 26,419,765 2,387,178 NA Value $827,577,145 $66,327,355 NA Transactions 75,085 12,220 NA







Daily Averages





Volume 1.2 million 0.1 million NA Value $37.6 million $3.0 million NA Transactions 3,413 555 NA

Montreal Exchange



January 2025 December 2024 January 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 18,721,658 16,750,195 13,790,239 Open Interest (Contracts) 25,746,375 23,611,466 15,351,265

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 18,721,658 13,790,239 +35.8 Open Interest (Contracts) 25,746,375 15,351,265 +67.7

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of January 31, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all January trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239950

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited