"Influencer's Agent Army" - New AI Solution to Transform Affiliate Marketing Launched by Logie AI Today

Logie Inc., the influencer marketing platform recently voted #1 by 69% of top-earning Amazon influencers, today announces the launch of its AI Agent Army - a fully automated, intelligent engine poised to reshape the social commerce landscape. The new technology will debut at a major Amazon seller convention in Brooklyn this March, delivering a powerful AI solution for brands looking to automate affiliate marketing through influencer partnerships.

The Next Wave of Influencer Marketing: The influencer marketing industry is predicted to skyrocket from $23.6 billion in 2025 to $71.04 billion by 2032 (source: Fortune Business Insights). As more eCommerce brands pivot to influencer-driven campaigns, Logie's new AI Agent Army completely disrupts the economy by cutting through the noise and performing all tasks automatically, saving brands hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars.

How will AI agents disrupt influencer marketing?

Logie AI launches a new service that will replace hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars for brands

Voted #1 Platform by Amazon Influencers

In a recent "State of the Amazon Influencer Program Report" by data authority, Claire Shaner, 69% of top-performing Amazon influencers who earn more than $5,000 per month identified Logie as their go-to platform. This recognition underscores Logie's commitment to building cutting-edge technology and delivering an unmatched user experience for influencers and brands alike.

"Analyzing the financial success of high earners among Amazon influencers, it's clear that diversification is key; all respondents maintain at least three income streams. Notably, among the preferred platforms for earning through commissions, Logie.ai stands out as the favored choice. Out of the respondents making $5,000 or more a month, 69% use Logie.ai, indicating its significant role in their income strategies. This highlights not only the effectiveness of Logie.ai in helping influencers optimize their earnings but also the growing importance of reliable affiliate platforms in today's digital economy,"

- Claire Shaner, influencer marketing data authority.

Poised to Revolutionize 2025 and Beyond with AI agents

A successful seed funding round backs Logie's meteoric rise. With parallel investments in similar companies such as Levanta recent $20M Series A, the affiliate and influencer marketing space is hotter than ever - and Logie is right at the forefront. By automating the most time-consuming aspects of influencer marketing, the AI Agent Army allows sellers to remain competitive in an ecosystem increasingly driven by content and community influence.

"We're proud to be the top choice for so many influencers-it means our platform is genuinely addressing real pain points in social commerce,"

- Adam Bourque, Chief Operating Officer at Logie Inc.

Live Demonstration at Amazon's Sellers' Brooklyn Convention on March 20, 2025

Logie will officially unveil and demonstrate its AI Agent Army at the 11th annual Amazon Sellers Convention in Brooklyn this March (ASGTG). Attendees can witness firsthand how these new AI agents help brands:

Save Thousands of Dollars traditionally lost in trial-and-error influencer campaigns

Reclaim Hundreds of Hours from tedious influencer management, freeing teams to focus on strategy and brand growth

Drive Higher Conversions with data-driven content and outreach

"With consumers gravitating toward video reviews and influencer recommendations more than ever before, we believe this unveiling will mark a watershed moment for anyone serious about scaling on Amazon."

-Stas Iv, Chief Revenue Officer at Logie Inc.

About Logie Inc.

Logie Inc. is a fast-growing, AI-powered influencer marketing platform committed to simplifying and supercharging how brands and influencers connect. By leveraging advanced data analytics, proprietary AI models, and automated workflows, Logie helps users generate impactful campaigns that drive sales and maximize ROI.

Contact Information

Tanya Breus

Senior Business Development Executive

tanya@logie.email

