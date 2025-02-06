NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / SCS Global Services



Complimentary Webinar

Navigating CBAM: A Comprehensive Update for EU Importers and Global Exporters

Tuesday, February 25 | 4:00 PM CET (10:00AM ET, 7:00AM PT)

The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is moving forward from the transitional phase to full implementation in 2026, marking a major milestone for global exporters and EU importers. Companies producing affected commodities designated for import into EU countries must streamline data collection, transition from default values to actual and verified GHG emissions and adopt CBAM-approved methodologies.

Starting this year, the new CBAM Registry portal allows for the streamlining of reporting, and EU importers will be able to apply to become authorized CBAM declarants in preparation for the mandatory purchase and surrender of CBAM certificates to the European Competent Authorities.

For producers outside the EU and EU importers, collecting data in the correct and appropriate formats from all production facilities has been harrowing at best, and navigating the regulation remains an ongoing challenge. As compliance with the regulation moves towards full implementation, many questions remain.

Join SCS Consulting Services' Mohammad Abdel-Razek, CBAM Technical Director, Tarik Bellahcene, SCS Global Services Director of Business Development in Europe, and Umang Patel, SCS Global Services LCA Practitioner on Tuesday, February 25th at 4:00 p.m. CET (10:00 a.m. ET, 7:00 a.m. PT) for a 45-minute discussion on building out a corporate CBAM compliance strategy. We'll focus on:

Overview of the CBAM Regulation

What is new under CBAM in 2025 and coming in 2026

GHG Emissions Reporting: Lessons learned while moving from default values to actual values Connect multiple chain of suppliers efficiently using the SCS E-Compass Suite

CBAM Verification Requirements: Preparing for verified reporting in 2026

How to build a CBAM compliance roadmap and action plan

15 minutes will be allotted at the end of the presentation for Q&A.

Register Here

For inquiries, contact:

Tom Ehart

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, SCS Global Services

tehart@scsglobalservices.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire