Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
ACCESS Newswire
CASE 580EV Electric Backhoe Loader Wins GOOD DESIGN Award

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / CNH brand, CASE Construction Equipment's innovative CASE 580EV, the industry's first in-production electric backhoe loader, has recently received the prestigious GOOD DESIGN® award.

The 580EV represents a major leap forward in electric construction machinery, combining the robust capabilities of its diesel equivalent with all the environmental and operational benefits of electric vehicle technology. Zero emissions and minimal noise make the model an ideal solution for urban construction, utilities and other services teams who want to work more productively while minimizing carbon footprints.

The GOOD DESIGN® awards, administered by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd, is one of the longest-running and most respected awards programs for contemporary design. Each year, the program celebrates the most innovative industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world.

The CASE 580EV, which has been recognized for its exceptional industrial design, seamlessly blends form and functionality to create an unparalleled operator experience.

580EV Electric Backhoe Loader

