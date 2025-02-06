Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company recently filed a prospectus enabling it to become a reporting issuer and its common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol BAR.

Barranco is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the King Gold Project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt ("SBGB"). The Company controls 3,200 hectares within seven fully owned claims strategically located within this belt. Barranco's claims cover prospective stratigraphy in the southern SBGB, a 110 km northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. These relatively underexplored volcanic rocks are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization.

"Gold prices continue to escalate to new highs, with spot prices now exceeding US$2,800 per ounce," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "It's a great time for gold exploration companies to tap the capital markets for access to growth capital. We are pleased to list the shares of Barranco Gold Mining Corp. and wish the company success with its exploration program."

"We are thrilled to take this important step forward by listing on the CSE. This milestone not only reflects the strength of our gold exploration projects and the dedication of our team, but also reinforces our commitment to transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth," said Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO of Barranco Gold. "As we embark on this new chapter, we are excited to leverage the opportunities that the CSE platform offers to engage with investors who share our vision for unlocking the full potential of Barranco Gold's assets. Our focus remains on advancing our projects, creating long-term value for our shareholders, and contributing responsibly to the mining industry."

