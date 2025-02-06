Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Viridian Metals Inc. ("Viridian" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares, which were previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol VRDN.

Viridian is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on critical mineral deposits in Labrador. It fully owns the Kraken and Sedna projects, which together comprise approximately 200 square kilometres. There has been significant historic drilling activity at the Kraken site, and the Company has announced promising results at the project from its 2024 drill campaign. Viridian also has a particular focus on environmentally sustainable operations.

"As the importance of critical minerals like copper and nickel becomes increasingly evident, we are excited to see entrepreneurial companies like Viridian working to identify new mineable resources here in Canada," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "Our low fee structure is ideal for exploration companies such as Viridian that want to manage their resources efficiently, and we are delighted the Company chose to list on the CSE."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239962

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)