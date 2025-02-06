RelaDyne Announces Chief Executive Officer, Eric Royse

RelaDyne announced today that Eric Royse has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective February 10th, 2025.

Eric has a demonstrated history of performance in all facets of sales and operations, with a passion for leading, developing, and winning with great people. As a leader in change management, he has driven cultural transformations and high-powered teams while scaling operations. With a decade of private equity executive experience delivering significant value generation, and extensive experience in acquisition strategy and execution, we are confident that he is the right leader for RelaDyne at this stage in our evolution. Eric is dedicated to fostering integration across RelaDyne's business units and uniting cultures to leverage the collective strength of RelaDyne.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to RelaDyne as our Chief Executive Officer," said Dan Oehler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RelaDyne, and David Schumacher, Chief Strategy Officer for RelaDyne. "Eric's proven ability to drive sales growth and enhance operational performance aligns seamlessly with RelaDyne's commitment to excellence in today's competitive market. His extensive experience in acquisition strategy, executive leadership, and scaling key business areas will be invaluable to our continued success. Under Eric's leadership, we are confident RelaDyne will continue to thrive, strengthening our market position and delivering exceptional value to our customers, partners, and associates. We look forward to an exciting future together."

"We are pleased to welcome Eric to the RelaDyne team and look forward to his leadership in driving the company to new levels of success," said Kathy & Kyle Lehne, Former Owners of Sun Coast Resources and current Board Members for RelaDyne. "His experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in advancing our growth and strengthening our industry leadership."

"I am thrilled to join RelaDyne at this pivotal time in its history," said Eric Royse, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer for RelaDyne. "The strong balance of employee and customer focus, coupled with industry-leading marketing and supply partners, is a differentiator in this business, and I look forward to the opportunity to connect with both in the coming weeks and months."

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 190 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer's equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer's specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates becomes a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

