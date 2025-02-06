Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce the issuance of options to purchase 5,500,000 shares of Common stock in the Company, subject to terms and conditions provide in the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan, approved September 24, 2015 and again as amended and restated on June 25, 2024.

The options are being issued to:

Name

Position

# Options

Grant Date Expiry Date Strike

Mr. Brian McKinney

President & CEO 3,000,000

Feb. 5, 2025 Feb. 4, 2029

$0.05 Mr. Francis Shen Director 500,000 Feb. 5, 2025 Feb. 4, 2029

$0.05 Mr. Derrick Hunter Director 500,000 Feb. 5, 2025 Feb. 4, 2029

$0.05 Mr. Bruce Derrick Director 500,000 Feb. 5, 2025 Feb. 4, 2029

$0.05 Mr. Andrew Shen Observer 350,000 Feb. 5, 2025 Feb. 4, 2029

$0.05 Mr. Will Derrick Observer 350,000 Feb. 5, 2025 Feb. 4, 2029

$0.05 Mr. Colin Kay Observer 350,000 Feb. 5, 2025 Feb. 4, 2029

$0.05

The above options represent the total issue and outstanding options held by the above listed individuals. Previously issued options to Mr. McKinney (1,500,000), Mr. Hunter (150,000) and Mr. Derrick (150,000) have expired as of August 27, 2024 and April 8, 2024 and April 8, 2024 respectively. Further details may be found in Company filings of the Canadian Stock Exchange website at www.thecse.com.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company.

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

