First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., Announces Relocation of Its Corporate Headquarters in Lakewood, NJ

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., (the "Company") (OTC PINK:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), is proud to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to a new facility in Lakewood, New Jersey. This state-of-the-art building marks a significant milestone in First Commerce's growth and commitment to the community by enhancing its operational capabilities and customer service.

The new headquarters, located on the entire 3rd floor at newly built Liberty Plaza building at 1700 Avenue of the States, spans over 15,700 square feet and features cutting-edge technology, modern workspaces, and a collaborative floor plan design. This move is part of the Bank's strategic plan to foster innovation, collaboration, and efficiency within the organization.

"We are thrilled to relocate our headquarters in Lakewood," said Gregory Garcia, EVP, Chief Operating Officer of First Commerce Bank. "This new facility will not only provide our employees with a world-class working environment but also enable us to better serve our clients and partners. It represents our dedication to growth and excellence to the community and our clients."

Working with local firms on the design and build, the headquarters will house all the Bank's back-office operations, including loan operations, digital banking, customer support, and administrative offices. The Bank will also open a retail branch on the first floor of the building to accommodate commercial and retail clients in the immediate and greater Lakewood market. The Bank's existing branch office located on 105 River Ave. will remain open and provide the same level of convenience and service to our customers.

"Working with local vendors was important for us on this project. It is part of our core mission to help small businesses thrive. By collaborating with local firms, they were able to help us make our collective vision a reality," said EVP, Chief Lending Officer, Eli Rennert.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "Our original headquarters served us well over the past 15 years to help our communities grow and prosper. This new facility is an investment into the future growth of First Commerce and serves as a symbol of our continued commitment of being the Bank Built for Community."

First Commerce will soon announce its Grand Opening event and invites the community and media to join the grand opening ceremony, where attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new facility and learn more about the company's vision and future plans.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc, is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

