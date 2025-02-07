Keen's Buildings: RJ Hampshire Ready to Defend Supercross Championship Title in 2025 Season With Sponsor Keen's Portable Buildings

Defending Supercross Champion RJ Hampshire is set to return to the track Saturday for the start of the 2025 season. Following the 2024 Championship RJ is focused and ready for a hard-fought repeat this year!

Longtime sponsor Keen's Portable Buildings is thrilled to continue their partnership with Hampshire for another season. Owner Kevin Keen and Keen's Buildings have supported Hampshire throughout both his amateur and professional career. "We were so excited to see him take the Championship last year and are looking forward seeing him fight to hold on to it this year." said Keen.

RJ Hampshire prepares to defend his title

RJ Hampshire prepares to defend his 2024 Supercross Championship

As he prepared for the new season, Hampshire know he will be facing some of the toughest competitors in the sport, determined to fight their way back to the top. RJ's passion for racing, years of experience in high-stakes competitions, and his resiliency makes him a strong contender for another championship. Through rigorous training and the a support of his team, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, has him more determined than ever to stay at the top of his game.

The 2025 East Coast Supercross Season kicks off this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where fans and industry insiders alike will be watching closely to see how the reigning champion performs. With a strong support system and a passion for winning, Hampshire is ready to build a legacy as a dominant figure in Supercross.

Keen's Buildings is a trusted leader in premium storage solutions, specializing in high-quality storage sheds, metal garages, carports, pole barns, and steel buildings. With over 75,000 successful installations and a commitment to quality, durability, and customer satisfaction, we deliver customized building solutions to meet a wide range of storage and/or usage needs. Renowned for excellence, Keen's Buildings has earned its reputation as an industry leader.

Contact Information

Craig Heineman

Marketing

craigh@keensbuildings.com

(386) 364-7995





SOURCE: Keen's Buildings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire