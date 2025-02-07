Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC Pink: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") as the principal regulator of the Company issued a failure-to-file case trade order (the "FFCTO") to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions, prohibiting the trading in or the purchasing of any securities of the Company by any person or company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange, except in accordance with the following conditions for so long as the FFCTO order remains in effect:

- a beneficial securityholder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the FFCTO an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of February 4, 2025 if both of the following apply: (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the delay in the filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, and related filings (the "Annual Filings). Under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Annual Filings were required to be made no later than January 28, 2025.

The Company is working diligently with its auditors to facilitate the completion of the Annual Filings as soon as practicable. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. There is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

