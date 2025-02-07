CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2024

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights
- The Company won the auction of two premium toll roads assets: Rota Sorocabana and Lot 3 of Paraná (PRvias).
- On January 28, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of a stake in Neoenergia SPEs, enabling self-generation of energy through equivalence, in line with our optimization and cost reduction strategy.
- On January 10, 2025, the Granting Authority signed the contract with the consortium that will be responsible for operating Barcas. There will be a transition period until February 11, 2025, which marks the end of the concession agreement.
- On December 18, 2024, the Company signed the Settlement Agreement resulting from the consensual resolution of MSVia. The Notice was published on January 31, 2025.
- On December 09, 2024, the disbursement of the 15th Debenture Issue by AutoBAn for liability management, of R$2 billion, at a cost of CDI + 0.44%, was concluded (more details in the indebtedness section).
- In 2024, the Company reported gains of R$235 million with the liability management operations.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
4Q23
4Q24
Var. %
2023
2024
Var. %
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹
3,469
3,790
9.2 %
13,214
14,538
10.0 %
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
1,917
2,017
5.2 %
7,771
8,281
6.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
1,500
1,584
5.6 %
5,875
6,237
6.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility
493
552
11.9 %
1,915
2,113
10.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
166
221
33.0 %
798
1,014
27.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
(242)
(340)
40.4 %
(818)
(1,082)
32.4 %
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
55.3 %
53.2 %
-2.1 p.p.
58.8 %
57.0 %
-1.8 p.p.
Adjusted Net Income¹
394
360
-8.6 %
1,416
1,780
25.7 %
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
3.0
3.3
0.3 p.p.
3.0
3.3
0.3 p.p.
Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)
305.5
309.0
1.1 %
1,174.9
1,218.7
3.7 %
Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)
178.3
191.9
7.6 %
707.5
752.5
6.4 %
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)
4.7
5.1
9.1 %
18.4
19.8
7.7 %
CAPEX³
2,054
2,360
14.9 %
6,244
7,342
17.6 %
- Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I.
- The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
- Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
