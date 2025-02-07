Meta Platforms continues its impressive market performance with shares climbing 1.1% to $712.73 on NASDAQ, approaching its 52-week high of $718.14. The technology giant's recent quarterly results showcase remarkable growth, with earnings per share reaching $8.24, significantly up from $5.46 in the previous year. Revenue demonstrated robust expansion, increasing by 20.63% to $48.39 billion. This strong performance has contributed to Meta's substantial market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, supported by an impressive gross margin of 81.7%. The company's stock has already recorded a notable 20% gain since the beginning of the year.

Market Outlook Remains Positive Despite Leadership Trading

Despite recent share disposals by company executives, including a significant transaction worth $30.1 million executed at prices between $700 and $718 per share, market sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive. Analysts have revised their projections upward, setting a new price target of $786, reflecting confidence in Meta's ability to exceed current year revenue and profit forecasts. The positive outlook is particularly bolstered by the company's strengthening position in artificial intelligence development and its competitive standing in the global market, with analysts projecting earnings per share of $25.18 for the fiscal year 2025.

Ad

Fresh Meta information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Meta analysis...