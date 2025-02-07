Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk reported exceptional financial results for 2024, with net profits climbing 21% to reach 101 billion Danish kroner (DKK). The company's total revenue surged by 25% to DKK 290.4 billion, primarily driven by the remarkable performance of its weight-loss drug Wegovy, which saw its sales more than double in the final quarter. The market responded positively to these results, with the company's stock rising approximately 4% on both the NYSE and Copenhagen stock exchange. Wegovy has emerged as the company's second-largest revenue generator, with sales jumping 86% to DKK 58.21 billion in 2024, highlighting the growing demand for obesity medications.

2025 Outlook and Strategic Position

Looking ahead to 2025, Novo Nordisk projects more moderate growth, forecasting revenue increases of 16-24% and operating profit growth between 19-27%. The company maintains a competitive edge over rival Eli Lilly by planning to introduce an oral version of its weight-loss medication in the crucial US market, potentially offering a significant advantage in patient accessibility. Market analysts, including those from major financial institutions, remain optimistic about the company's prospects, suggesting that consensus estimates for beyond 2025 may need upward revision.

