The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) has released 2024 sake export data. The total export value reached JPY 43.5 billion, a +6% increase from the previous year, with 3.45 million cases (9L equivalent) shipped to a record 80 countries. Since 2020, export value has grown 1.8 times, the average unit price increased 1.3 times, and the number of export destinations expanded by 19. Premium sake markets have seen significant growth in the past five years.

Regionally, Asia accounted for 61% of total export value but saw a slight decline YoY. However, South Korea recorded a notable 29% growth, while Thailand and Malaysia also performed well. North America saw a 27% increase, driven by fine-dining adoption. Western Europe grew 18% YoY, expanding 2.5 times over five years due to wine industry collaborations. The UK and France, in particular, expanded approximately threefold and 2.6 times, respectively.

JSS's 2024 Key Initiatives and Future Outlook

To enhance global awareness of sake, JSS has strengthened partnerships with the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) and the Union de la Sommellerie Française (UDSF). In 2024, JSS held a masterclass at the ASI Boot Camp in Spain to educate young sommeliers on sake. Additionally, JSS participated in international trade fairs, including ProWein, ProWine São Paulo, and Warsaw Wine Experience, to expand distribution channels.

A key milestone in 2024 was sake's inclusion in the service task of the finals at the ASI Contest Best Sommelier of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East 2024, furthering its recognition among sommeliers. Furthermore, the registration of "Traditional knowledge and skills of sake-making with koji mold in Japan" as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2024 has boosted sake's global presence. In 2025, JSS aims to accelerate expansion into Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia to drive further export growth.

