Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI) (OTC Pink: RSSFF) ("Affinor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a wholesale distribution agreement with Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc. ("Berrymobile") dated February 5, 2025 (the "Distribution Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Distribution Agreement, the Company has engaged Berrymobile to act as a non-exclusive distributor of the Company's strawberries for a term of one year.

Nick Brusatore CEO: I'm excited to work with Berrymobile through this season to produce very high-quality strawberries using our new designed T6 hydroponic rotating towers estimated to to produce just over 400,000 pounds a year in our 15,000 ft.² greenhouse in Abbotsford BC. At Affinor Growers Inc we believe if you have to pack the strawberries in plastic you're shipping them too far.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol "AFI" and on the OTC Pink under the symbol "RSSFF". Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

About Berrymobile

Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc. is a Vancouver-based distribution company, supporting and promoting fresh fruit produced by farmers in British Columbia. We partner with retailers across major grocery banners in the Lower Mainland including Fresh St. Market, IGA, Loblaws, Save-On-Foods, and Whole Foods Market.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Not for Distribution in the United States



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240000

SOURCE: Affinor Growers Inc.