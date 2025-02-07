LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Frank Rehfeld, Chief Executive Officer, said: "LEM's purpose is to help our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. As we fully believe in this sustainability journey, we need to adapt to the business reality that key markets like Renewable Energy and New Energy Vehicles are shifting to Asia. With the 'Fit for Growth' program we will better support our customers by increasing our resources and activities in Asia. This organizational realignment and the intensification of innovation will ensure that LEM remains in an excellent position to benefit from the fundamental trends in the areas of electrification, renewable energies and e-mobility."Sales by business
Automation
The business suffered from the difficult economic environment in Europe. On a positive note, all regions are making progress in adjusting inventories, and most customers now have normalized stock levels. However, some larger international customers still maintain elevated inventory levels. In China, LEM gained market share and slightly expanded its business in the third quarter.
The Automotive business in China increased, driven by the overall growth of the domestic EV market and the regaining of market share. However, this growth could not entirely offset the decline in Japan and Korea, where suppliers to European OEMs are still in the process of reducing their inventories. Europe achieved high single-digit growth, driven by project ramp-ups with various automotive customers, such as those for battery management.
The business recorded a significant decrease. In China, the local market developed satisfactorily, and LEM gained market share as its customers benefited from market consolidation. But exports to the US and especially to Europe were significantly weaker as inventory levels in these regions remain elevated.
The DC meter business for charging stations experienced a strong decline in Europe and the USA, due to a slowdown in new installations and a loss of market share by some LEM customers. By contrast, there was increased demand for DC meters from Chinese charging station manufacturers for export to Europe and the USA. Demand for smart grid products picked up at a low level, while high-precision solutions performed well, mainly in the areas of UPS (uninterruptible power supplies) for data centers and measuring sensors for medical devices.
The business, which is characterized by long investment cycles, demonstrated remarkable resilience in Europe, although certain retrofit orders for the replacement of energy meters for locomotives have expired and follow-up orders are not yet fully effective. In China and India, business was weaker as LEM customers lost market share.
Sales by region
China
The Chinese market further stabilized in the third quarter. This was most noticeable in the automotive business, which grew by 23% sequentially and once again proved to be a strong pillar of the LEM business in China. The energy distribution business also performed well, while solar suffered from weak exports. In all these key businesses, LEM was able to strengthen its Chinese market position.
In other Asian markets, particularly in Korea and Japan, the broad-based downturn continued. Automation suffered from the general economic weakness and high inventory levels, while subdued exports and delayed launches of new platforms slowed down the Automotive business. The new production site in Penang has brought further production lines into operation.
LEM's business in Europe experienced a significant downturn compared to the strong base of the previous year. The Automation business suffered from the continued low demand for capital investments due to the economic downturn. The slower-than-expected expansion of charging capacity reduced demand for DC meters, while solar energy is suffering from competition from China. Only the Automotive business was a bright spot due to project ramp-ups for various automotive customers and healthy demand for hybrid vehicles.
The Americas region was still confronted with customers in the automation business reducing their investments due to weak end-customer demand. In the third quarter, the Automotive division benefited from the ramp-up of new battery management projects and was able to increase sales compared to the previous quarter.
Financial calendar
The financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March
LEM - Life Energy Motion
A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized, reliable and safe.
Our 1'800 people in 17 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of megatrends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization. With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.
Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company's ticker symbol is LEHN.
www.lem.com
ATTACHMENTS:
Press Release (pdf): LEM 9M Results 2024/25
End of Inside Information
