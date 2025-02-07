Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2025

DJ Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2025

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2025 07-Feb-2025 / 07:01 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2025 Luxembourg, 7 February 2025 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its dividend payment schedule for 2025. The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 2.00/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting to be held on 06 May 2025. The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.50 (gross) per share in 2025 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule. Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is a pplied on the gross dividend amounts. Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2025 1st Quarterly Payment (interim) 2nd Quarterly Payment 3rd Quarterly Payment 4th Quarterly Payment Announcement date February 20, 2025 May 12, 2025 August 11, 2025 November 12, 2025 FX Exchange rate February 21, 2025 May 13, 2025 August 12, 2025 November 13, 2025 Ex-Dividend February 25, 2025 May 15, 2025 August 14, 2025 November 17, 2025 Record Date February 26, 2025 May 16, 2025 August 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 Payment Date March 20, 2025 June 12, 2025 September 11, 2025 December 12, 2025

In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg dividend withholding tax, an "Informative Memorandum" describing the procedure to obtain an exemption at source of the Luxembourg dividend withholding tax is available at the following: Link

With respect to the shares held via ABN AMRO, the bank is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares of Aperam. Shareholders should make the election to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Relations Investisseurs / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

