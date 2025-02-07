dmg Events: As Saudi Arabia's Tourism Sector Grows Exponentially, dmg events Announces Hotel & Hospitality Expo

Following announcement of giga-projects, World Expo 2030, and FIFA World Cup 2034, the Kingdom is set for huge investment in tourism; Riyadh to address surge in demand with hospitality trade show

Running from April 8-10, the 13th edition of the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia will feature exhibitors from 26 countries, outlining pathway towards Vision 2030's hospitality sector targets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 13th edition of the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia is set to return as a standalone event in 2025. It will serve as a pivotal platform for global industry leaders to capitalise on Saudi Arabia's booming tourism sector while contributing to the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 objectives.

The strictly B2B event, which will run from April 8-10 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC), is already seeing a high demand with hundreds of exhibitors from 26 countries including Türkiye, China, India, and Italy, and strong participation registered from Saudi Arabia. Major industry names confirmed include RAK Porcelain, BAAL, Palatino, Technogym International, Sealy, Sleep High, Port Store, True International, Anatomy Fitness, and Egyptian Porcelain.

Organizers dmg events & KAOUN International have separated the show from its previous co-location alongside INDEX Saudi Arabia and the Lighting Design & Technology Expo. Due to the high demand from exhibitors, the event aims to better servicing Saudi Arabia's unprecedented hospitality industry growth.

"As Saudi Arabia continues its strategic expansion within the global hospitality landscape and towards its goals for Vision 2030, this year's Hotel and Hospitality Expo is poised to be a significant milestone," said Jasmeet Bakshi, Vice President, Design and Hospitality at dmg events. "With all four halls in RICEC sold out, the event underscores the rapid growth and developing opportunities within the Kingdom's hospitality sector."

Saudi Arabia's hospitality industry is undergoing unprecedented new build development. According to Knight Frank, the Kingdom will welcome 320,000 new hotel rooms by 2030 to cater to 150 million annual tourists as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of having tourism contribute 10 per cent of GDP. More than a third - 67 per cent of the new rooms -- will be in 'upscale' or 'luxury' 4- and 5-star properties. New hotel management agreements are being announced monthly, with owners opting for ambitious refurbishments to remain competitive.

The expo's dedicated industry focus has attracted the official support of the Restaurant and Café Owners Association, which boasts a network of 3,500-plus restaurateurs and investors with numerous industry buyers expected to attend. Ahmed Alkashakri, CEO of Restaurants & Cafes Association: "The event presents unparalleled opportunities to explore innovative solutions that will propel our industry forward. It will also showcase the immense potential of Saudi Arabia's hospitality and tourism transformation, offering valuable insights and benefits for all."

The sector outlook is strong, driven by major projects and global events such as the 2027 Asian Cup, the FIFA World Cup 2034, and World Expo 2030, which is expected to attract 40m visitors and contribute $94.6bn to the Saudi economy. Additionally, the launch of Riyadh Air in 2025 will boost growth with flights to 100-plus destinations across six continents.

Considered 'The gateway to Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector,' the Hotel & Hospitality Expo is expected to attract 8,000 industry professionals to network, forge alliances, and explore the latest innovations and excellence across the entire hospitality eco-system. Attendees will also discover the trends and timelines for Saudi Arabia's hospitality masterplan through expert presentations and panel discussions from C-level executives at Diriyah Company, Marriot International, and Hilton, among others, at the show's 'Hospitality Leaders' Summit.' The show will also boast the Hotel & Hospitality Awards.

dmg events, is a leading organizer of face-to-face events in the region, has delivered world-class exhibitions in the Kingdom since 2011, leveraging deep regional ties and global expertise to fuel industry growth. "The exhibition industry is inextricably linked to international and domestic business tourism. With over a decade of experience in the Saudi market dmg events is playing its part in driving the hospitality industry," added Bakshi. "Hotel & Hospitality Expo is in the vanguard of that growth drive."

