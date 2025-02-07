Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
PR Newswire
07.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 07 February 2025 its issued capital comprised 97,465,476 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 20,463,462 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 97,465,476 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

07 February 2025



