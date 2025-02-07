CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2024 / Year-End Report 2024

CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

FOURTH QUARTER 2024

Net sales increased by 1% to MSEK 82.2 (81.2)

- Currency adjusted increase of 1%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 33.6 (31.6)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 41% (39)

Profit margin amounted to 37% (43)

Net profit decreased to MSEK 24.1 (27.4)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.93 (2.19)

Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 16.0 (30.4)

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2024

Net sales decreased by 3% to MSEK 300.1 (308.9)

- Currency adjusted decrease of 2%

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 112.6 (118.4)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 38% (38)

Profit margin amounted to 36% (39)

Net profit decreased to MSEK 85.5 (95.5)

Earnings per share were SEK 6.82 (7.62)

Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 66.3 (116.8)

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.35 per share (5.35),

SEK 0.00 extraordinary dividend (3.35), in total SEK 5.35 (8.70) per share

FORECAST - FIRST QUARTER 2025

The net sales forecast for the first quarter of 2025 is MSEK 50 - 60 (78.2).

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT / YEAR-END REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET).

The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link below:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5009915

To participate in the webcast, register via the link below:

https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024

Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se



Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-07 08:00 CET.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q4 2024

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire