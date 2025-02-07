Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
07.02.25
09:15 Uhr
3,920 Euro
+0,100
+2,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
07.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 6 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            18,061 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            327.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            322.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            325.5877p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,053,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,993,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 18,061

Volume weighted average price (pence): 325.5877p

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
764                322.50      09:29:22          00073509041TRLO0      XLON 
987                325.00      09:45:42          00073509935TRLO0      XLON 
1026               325.00      09:45:42          00073509936TRLO0      XLON 
968                325.00      09:45:42          00073509937TRLO0      XLON 
336                324.50      09:46:27          00073509985TRLO0      XLON 
814                324.50      09:46:27          00073509986TRLO0      XLON 
5000               325.00      10:11:51          00073511339TRLO0      XLON 
1076               325.00      10:11:57          00073511344TRLO0      XLON 
1695               327.00      15:04:15          00073527821TRLO0      XLON 
1039               327.00      15:04:15          00073527822TRLO0      XLON 
926                327.00      15:04:15          00073527825TRLO0      XLON 
894                327.00      15:04:55          00073527867TRLO0      XLON 
982                326.50      15:04:55          00073527868TRLO0      XLON 
163                326.00      15:11:56          00073528258TRLO0      XLON 
200                326.00      15:13:37          00073528324TRLO0      XLON 
227                326.00      15:15:17          00073528392TRLO0      XLON 
472                327.00      15:36:17          00073529728TRLO0      XLON 
492                327.00      15:36:17          00073529729TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375285 
EQS News ID:  2082933 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2082933&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
