Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 6 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 18,061 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 327.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 322.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 325.5877p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,053,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,993,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 18,061

Volume weighted average price (pence): 325.5877p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 764 322.50 09:29:22 00073509041TRLO0 XLON 987 325.00 09:45:42 00073509935TRLO0 XLON 1026 325.00 09:45:42 00073509936TRLO0 XLON 968 325.00 09:45:42 00073509937TRLO0 XLON 336 324.50 09:46:27 00073509985TRLO0 XLON 814 324.50 09:46:27 00073509986TRLO0 XLON 5000 325.00 10:11:51 00073511339TRLO0 XLON 1076 325.00 10:11:57 00073511344TRLO0 XLON 1695 327.00 15:04:15 00073527821TRLO0 XLON 1039 327.00 15:04:15 00073527822TRLO0 XLON 926 327.00 15:04:15 00073527825TRLO0 XLON 894 327.00 15:04:55 00073527867TRLO0 XLON 982 326.50 15:04:55 00073527868TRLO0 XLON 163 326.00 15:11:56 00073528258TRLO0 XLON 200 326.00 15:13:37 00073528324TRLO0 XLON 227 326.00 15:15:17 00073528392TRLO0 XLON 472 327.00 15:36:17 00073529728TRLO0 XLON 492 327.00 15:36:17 00073529729TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

