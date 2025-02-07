India's solar cell manufacturing capacity will reach 50 GW to 55 GW by fiscal 2027, from 10 GW at the end of fiscal 2024, says Crisil RatingsFrom pv magazine India Crisil Ratings said a new report that India's solar cell manufacturing capacity will reach 50 GW to 55 GW by fiscal 2027, from 10 GW at the end of fiscal 2024. It claimed that government policies aimed at reducing PV cell and module imports will drive the expansion. It said the expansion will require capital expenditure of INR 280 billion ($3. 2 billion) to INR 300 billion, likely funded through a 70:30 debt-equity mix. The firm, ...

