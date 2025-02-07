Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, said its new AquaSnap 61AQ heat pump system can deliver high-temperature heating up to 75 C at outdoor temperatures as low as -7 C. The new product is available with capacities ranging from 40 kW to 140 kW. Carrier has launched a new series of air-source heat pumps for applications in commercial buildings. "The AquaSnap 61AQ has been specifically designed and optimized for R-290, combining Carrier's innovative engineering with features that deliver high temperatures, increased energy efficiency, noise reduction, and enhanced operational performance," ...

