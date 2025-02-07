IMG Sachsen Anhalt: IMG Saxony-Anhalt: Quedlinburg is Germany's most hospitable city and in the top 10 worldwide

MAGDEBURG, Germany and QUEDLINBURG, Germany , Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quedlinburg has grown close to the hearts! The UNESCO World Heritage city in Saxony-Anhalt was awarded the coveted Traveller Review Award by Booking.com and named Germany's most hospitable destination. But Quedlinburg is not only in a leading position nationally - internationally, the city is among the top 10 most hospitable places in the world.

The renowned travel platform Booking.com is presenting the Traveller Review Awards for the 13th time. Based on more than 360 million verified guest reviews, 1.71 million travel partners were recognized for their outstanding service and hospitality. Quedlinburg has positioned itself as the frontrunner in Germany and is on the list of the ten most hospitable destinations in the world, which include Sigiriya (Sri Lanka), Cazorla (Spain) and Urubici (Brazil).

Attractive travel destination with devoted hosts

The honor from Booking.com has been met with great enthusiasm in Quedlinburg. Saxony-Anhalt's Minister of Tourism Sven Schulze emphasizes the importance of the award: "It is a great honor that Quedlinburg is now not only Germany's most hospitable destination but also ranks among the top ten worldwide. This recognition consolidates the city as an attractive travel destination and underlines the importance of tourism for the region."

Quedlinburg's mayor Frank Ruch is also moved: "We are officially one of the most hospitable places in the world and even number 1 in Germany! This is the result of the dedication of our citizens, who make Quedlinburg a true jewel with their warmth."

Quedlinburg: Medieval charm and picturesque old town

With around 2,000 half-timbered houses from six centuries, picturesque alleys and a unique historical flair, Quedlinburg offers an unforgettable travel experience. The old town has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1994 and attracts numerous visitors every year. The combination of history, culture and warm hospitality makes the city a must for travelers.

A weekend is therefore rather too short to discover the highlights of Quedlinburg: the medieval, lovingly restored town on the edge of the Harz Mountains offers a wide range of sights, including the collegiate church of St. Servatius, the castle hill, the Renaissance castle and, last but not least, the picturesque old town. More here: UNESCO-Welterbe in Sachsen-Anhalt - Quedlinburg's Collegiate Church, Castle and Old Town

