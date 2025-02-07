Appointment of Dr. William Jeffrey to the Board and Bonnie Tomei as CFO

Salience Labs Limited, a leader in photonic solutions targeting connectivity for AI datacenter infrastructure, today announced the successful close of $30 million in Series A financing led by ICM HPQC Fund and Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc., to further the development of its optical switches for large scale AI connectivity. Applied Ventures and ICM HPQC Fund are joined by Strategic Investment Fund, Braavos, and continued participation from existing investors Oxford Sciences Enterprises, Cambridge Innovation Capital, and leaders from the global semiconductor industry including Silicon Catalyst and Jalal Bagherli.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207290130/en/

Image by Shabbir Bashar

"What our customers want is a photonic switch to connect their AI clusters that is compatible with existing infrastructure while delivering high bandwidth, low latency and significant power savings. The completion of this round will further our development and help us bring our product to customers to enable not just the savings, but large cluster connectivity," said Vaysh Kewada, Co-founder and CEO of Salience Labs. "We are also excited to be working closely with our strategic investors who are industry leaders to advance our go-to market schedule."

"Silicon photonics is a promising technology to deliver significant advancements in energy-efficient performance for AI data centers," said Anand Kamannavar, Vice President and Global Head of Applied Ventures. "Salience's optical switch solution has the potential to enable a new generation of interconnect network architectures for faster and more efficient AI systems."

"Salience Labs has done a tremendous job in developing a portfolio of innovative silicon photonics products that addresses critical needs in data center and AI infrastructure market," said Dr. Jalal Bagherli, investor of Salience Labs and former CEO of Dialog Semiconductor that was acquired by Renesas. "Their customer focused approach in addition to the technology that are based on over a decade of research makes Salience Labs a clear leader to win in this enormous market."

"Salience Lab's optical switches will enable unprecedented bandwidth and scalability for the next generation of AI and high-performance data centers. By leveraging light, they will unlock the full capability of modern servers while decreasing power consumption and cost. ICM HPQC is excited to work with Vaysh and the Salience team as lead of the Series A raise," said Dr. William Jeffrey, Chairman of the technical advisory committee on the ICM HPQC Fund and newly appointed Board Member of Salience Labs.

Appointment of Dr. William Jeffrey as new Board Member

In conjunction with the closing of the Series A financing, Salience Labs is appointing Dr. Jeffrey to the Board of Directors, where he joins Jack Edmondson, Chief Investment Officer of Oxford Sciences Enterprises, and Daniel Armbrust, co-founder of Silicon Catalyst, CEO of the SEMATECH semiconductor consortium and appointee to the Industrial Advisory Committee, which advises the Department of Commerce on the R&D strategy for the CHIPS Act.

Dr. Jeffrey is an astronomer with a career spanning the Executive Office of the President of the United States, to leading HRL (known for its groundbreaking innovations such as the invention of the laser, integrated circuits and liquid crystal displays), to being the Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, an institution boasting three Nobel prize laureates and ties to a dozen more, and he served as the CEO of SRI International. Dr. Jeffrey earned a Bachelor of Science in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in astronomy from Harvard University.

Appointment of Bonnie Tomei as Chief Financial Officer

Salience Labs is also announcing its appointment of Bonnie Tomei, a certified public accountant and an industry veteran located in Silicon Valley, California, as Chief Financial Officer.

"With over 20 years of experience including initial public offerings, de-SPAC and a strong business operations background, Ms. Tomei will be a key member of the executive team to realize our strategic and operational objectives, including expanding to the U.S. to serve our key customers," said Ms. Kewada.

About Salience Labs

Salience Labs Limited is a leader in photonic solutions targeting connectivity for AI datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2021 and backed by over a decade of research from the University of Oxford in the UK and University of Münster in Germany, Salience's innovative developments in photonic switching technology enable high-speed, ultra-low latency networking fabrics that remove infrastructure bottlenecks for AI workloads. Learn more at http://www.saliencelabs.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207290130/en/

Contacts:

Bonnie Tomei

bonnie.tomei@saliencelabs.ai

+1 669 212-1089