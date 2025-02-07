Aiko says its 480 W Neostar 2P solar panels, with 24. 3% efficiency, are the highest-efficiency residential rooftop PV modules in Australia. The Chinese manufacturer credits its n-type all-back-contact (ABC) cell technology for boosting power output without increasing panel size. From pv magazine Australia Chinese solar cell and module maker Aiko said its 480 W Neostar 2P solar panels rely on its n-type ABC cell technology to deliver a higher power output without increasing the panel size. Thomas Bywater, country director of Aiko Australia and New Zealand, said the next-generation module builds ...

