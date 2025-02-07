GSE Audio Visual, Inc.: GSE AV Debuts New Innovative Recience 1.5 mm LED Tiles for Corporate Meetings and Tradeshows

Innovative video wall technology creates memorable displays and multi-sided video presentations

GSE AV, the nationwide, full-service supplier of audiovisual equipment, lighting, staging, video, and digital media production today announced it is offering rentals of Recience 1.5 mm LED tiles. The modular flat-screen tiles comprise an innovative video wall technology that enables users to create three-dimensional, multi-sided video displays. The company has 500 qty 1.5mm LED tiles available for rental at this time. The product is new on the AV market.

"These LED tiles really bring an audio-visual experience to life," explained a spokesperson for GSE AV. "You can build them into different shapes that suit the needs of a variety of exhibition scenarios."

GSE AV has curved and flat tiles from Recience; they can even be set up as cubes or oblong-shaped installations. The entire system seamlessly integrates into Recience, BeMatrix or Aluvision frame systems. The 1.5 mm LED Tiles are durable and engineered for use in the professional AV business, which invariably involves frequent shipping, assembly, and reassembly. Uses include trade show booths, along with any video experience where the audience may be moving around a set of screens, rather than sitting in front of a fixed two-dimensional presentation.

Features include:

Almost double the resolution of the previous 2.5mm tiles

Clear display of small LED wall content

AV designers can now create seamless corners.

496mm x 496mm tile frames are compatible with Aluvision, BeMatrix, and custom booth systems.

F-track channeling for SEG graphics

Can be used as flooring to create amazing effects

For more information and to reserve GSE AV 1.5mm tiles for events, visit www.gseav.com or call GSE AV at 888-573-6847

Media Contact

Organization: GSE Audio Visual, Inc.

Contact Person Name: Paul Sarofim

Website: https://www.gseav.com/

Email: sales@gseav.com

Contact Number: +18885736847

Address: 7576 KingsPointe Pkwy., Unit 160, Orlando, FL 32819

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Country: United State

SOURCE: GSE Audio Visual, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire