Tata Power's TP Solar unit has opened a 4. 3 GW solar cell and module factory in India. Women constitute 80% of the workforce at the facility. From pv magazine India TP Solar, a Tata Power subsidiary, has opened 4. 3 GW solar cell and module factory in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The Indian state's chief minister, Thiru M. K. Stalin, inaugurated the production facility. The 4. 3 GW solar cell and module factory is India's largest single-location solar manufacturing facility. It is equipped for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and mono passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) technologies. "Not ...

