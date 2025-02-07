Dairy Testing Market worth $11.05 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy testing market is estimated at USD 7.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The global dairy testing market is growing substantially. This growth is attributed to various factors such as the growing demand for safe, high-quality dairy products from consumers. As awareness about food safety and health issues increases among consumers. This raises the need for the dairy testing services in the market. Governments and international bodies also impose stricter regulatory standards, which compel dairy producers to follow safety and quality guidelines. The growing consumption of dairy products, especially in emerging markets with expanding populations, fuels the demand for testing services.

Based on test type, the safety testing segment dominated the dairy testing market during the study period.

The safety testing segment is estimated to dominate the dairy testing market because of increasing concerns related to food safety, foodborne diseases, consumer awareness, and stricter regulatory requirements. Moreover, with a continuously increasing demand for dairy products, especially in regions like Asia Pacific, where dairy consumption is on the rise, ensuring the safety of products has never been as important as it is currently. There are various concerns about the contamination of dairy products with harmful pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, and chemical residues from antibiotics, pesticides, and heavy metals in milk and its by-products, such as cheese and milk powder. Increasingly health-conscious consumers increasingly expect dairy products to be safe, free from harmful contaminants, and of consistent quality.

Governments and regulatory agencies across the world are tightening the rules and regulations related to food safety, forcing dairy manufacturers to test their products with very high standards and quality assurance. In Europe, the United States, and even in emerging markets, safety standards are not only a necessity for consumer health but also a requirement to gain consumer confidence and open international markets.

The rapid technology segment within the technology has a larger share and is growing at a higher CAGR in the dairy testing market during the forecast period.

Rapid technology will lead the dairy testing market, as consumers demand faster, more accurate, and cost-effective testing solutions. Traditional methods for dairy testing, though effective, take a large amount time and thus may delay product release and increase costs. However, the growth in the technological area, like real-time PCR, biosensors, and high throughput testing systems, is rapidly changing the industry in terms of quicker and more accurate detection of contaminants, pathogens, and quality indicators in dairy products. There is increased emphasis on improving the timeliness of production-to-market with the fast expansion of the global dairy industry, especially in a region like Asia Pacific, as dairy consumption increases rapidly. Rapid testing technologies allow fast decisions to be made, meaning issues in the production process can be found promptly with only safe, high-quality products reaching consumers.

Based on region, Europe holds a significant market share in the dairy testing market.

Europe holds a significant market share in the dairy testing market. This growth is attributed to the robust advanced technological infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and the high demand for dairy products that meet stringent safety and quality standards. Europe comprises some of the world's most severe food safety regulations, such as those established by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Union, which require dairy producers to ensure their products are free from harmful contaminants, pathogens, and adulterants. This creates the demand for the dairy testing market in the region. Furthermore, Europe is home to various dairy testing service-providing companies including SGS Institut Fresenius Bureau Veritas Eurofins Scientific Intertek Group plc in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK.

The report profiles key players such as SGS Institut Fresenius (Germany), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), ALS Limited (Australia), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (US), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria).

