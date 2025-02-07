The Somali government has kicked off a tender for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 55 MW solar plant with a 160 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Mogadishu. The deadline for applications is April 14, 2025. Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has launched a tender for a hybrid solar-plus-storage project. Eligible bidders are invited to apply for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 55 MW solar plant with a 160 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Jazeera Power Plant in Mogadishu. The project is part of the ...

