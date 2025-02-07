A before-after-control-impact study conducted at six French lakes for three years has revealed that PV coverage decreases water temperature by 1. 2 C on average. The reduction in water temperature also occurred in areas of the lakes that were not covered with modules. Researchers from France have conducted a study into the impact of floating PV (FPV) power stations on water temperature in freshwater ecosystems. They have used a before-after-control-impact (BACI) framework to understand those differences. The team measured six similar lakes, three of them with FPV and three without, over a period ...

